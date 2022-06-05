Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target at $28.29

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,203,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

