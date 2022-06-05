Analysts Set Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Price Target at $20.20

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRP. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

NYSE:KRP opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.