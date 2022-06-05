Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). NovoCure also reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $204,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NovoCure by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 644,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.48 and a beta of 0.88.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

