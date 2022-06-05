Analysts Expect Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.23). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JSPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

