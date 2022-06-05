Analysts Expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Guess’ posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $24,309,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

GES opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess’ announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

