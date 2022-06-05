Analysts Expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GitLab.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,042. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GitLab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.