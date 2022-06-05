Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.10. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

COLM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 382,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,249. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.56. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 354,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3,093.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.