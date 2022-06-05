Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) to Post $2.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.57. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

NYSE:AMT traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $266.73. 7,331,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1,183.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

