Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $20,823,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.3% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 146,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 63,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 527.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

