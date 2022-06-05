Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. MP Materials posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

MP Materials stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. MP Materials has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $60.19.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and sold 1,206,416 shares valued at $52,492,833. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,789,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

