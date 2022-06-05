Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will post sales of $936.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.60 million and the highest is $949.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $832.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,311 shares of company stock worth $64,397,385. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

