Analysts Anticipate GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. GXO Logistics reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of GXO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. 608,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

