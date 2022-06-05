Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $11.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $15.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.77 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $30.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:DYAI remained flat at $$2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 26,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

