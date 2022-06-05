Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.03. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.