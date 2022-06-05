Analysts Anticipate Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 4,222,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,008,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 37.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 121.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $272,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.