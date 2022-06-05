Analysts Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.36). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

ADVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 1,423,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,074. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos bought 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 116,925 shares of company stock valued at $111,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.