Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,412,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $473,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after purchasing an additional 713,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,470,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,542,000 after acquiring an additional 447,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.