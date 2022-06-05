American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMWD. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. American Woodmark has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.31 million, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,062.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Woodmark by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

