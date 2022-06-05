American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $22,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.19%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

