American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 117,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,721 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 96,776 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

