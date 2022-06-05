American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.98.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,591. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.