Ambrosus Market Cap Tops $4.44 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $16,247.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 622,003,200 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

