Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $3.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambev by 92.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 48.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 23,934,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,162,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

