Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,785,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

