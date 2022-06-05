Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $212,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,290.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,435.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,657.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.