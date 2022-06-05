Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,291.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,444.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,664.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,020,042 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

