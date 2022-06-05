Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CTC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC LLC now owns 71,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,291.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,444.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,664.29. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

