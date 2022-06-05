Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Lowell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289,433 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 720,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 76,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 100,223 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at $6,521,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

