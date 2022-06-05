AllSafe (ASAFE) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $62,565.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.