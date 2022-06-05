Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €280.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($283.87) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of ALV stock opened at €195.18 ($209.87) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($222.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €208.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €210.26.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
