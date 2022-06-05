AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $10.21. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 134,175 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 99,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

