AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $10.21. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 134,175 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
