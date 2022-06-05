Alliance Global Partners Trims Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Target Price to $11.00

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Dawson James began coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.58. Arcimoto has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 1,385.05%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.