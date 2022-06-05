Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 1,168,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after acquiring an additional 827,759 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,779,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,069,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after buying an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,077,000 after buying an additional 57,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.