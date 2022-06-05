Albany International Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Albany International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. Albany International has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Albany International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Albany International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

