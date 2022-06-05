Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0006

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $11,422.49 and $24.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.35 or 0.06021826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

