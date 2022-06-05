Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $106.43

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €106.43 ($114.44) and traded as high as €109.46 ($117.70). Airbus shares last traded at €108.96 ($117.16), with a volume of 1,057,606 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on AIR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €147.23 ($158.31).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

