Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $37.53 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,555,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

