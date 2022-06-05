Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $163.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $128.49. 1,722,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,800. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.58. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

