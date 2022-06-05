AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $130,778,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in AGCO by 27,037.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after buying an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after buying an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AGCO by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after buying an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.65. 302,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,065. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.33. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

