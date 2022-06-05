AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AER. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.56.

NYSE AER opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

