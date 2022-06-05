Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,691.67.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,387.10) to €2,800.00 ($3,010.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 470,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,367. Adyen has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

