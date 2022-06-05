Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,201 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $11.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $203.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.59.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

