Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is Clearfield Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Adient makes up approximately 17.4% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of Adient worth $32,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Adient by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 2,856,434 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Adient by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its position in Adient by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 78,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.82. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

