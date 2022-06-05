Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,686 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 5.17% of Patria Investments worth $43,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 319.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

NYSE PAX opened at $16.07 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Patria Investments Profile (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.