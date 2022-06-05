Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 5,700 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $43,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.19.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $243.33 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,777.78%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

