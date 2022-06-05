Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 5,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Yum! Brands worth $43,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

