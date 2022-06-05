Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 475,000 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 3.33% of Brigham Minerals worth $41,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,066 shares of company stock worth $30,899,482 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of MNRL opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.94. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

