Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 11,100 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $41,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after buying an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.80 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

