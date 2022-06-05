Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,508 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 2.13% of Travere Therapeutics worth $40,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after buying an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,615,000 after buying an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,011,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after buying an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.25 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

