Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New $42.64 Million Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,638,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 5.29% of Citi Trends as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $27.32 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

